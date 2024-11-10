Traffic Police Successfully Manages Tablighi Ijtema Departure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police successfully managed the departure of attendees from the 2024 Raiwind annual tablighi Ijtema phase 2, ensuring smooth operations and efficient traffic management throughout the event.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar commended the efforts of her team, especially acknowledging the hard work of SP Shehzad Khan and the entire team.
CTO Lahore praised officers at all levels, from constables to senior officials, for their dedicated performance. She extended gratitude to both citizens and the media for their cooperation and appreciation of the organised arrangements that facilitated a safe and orderly exit for participants.
Over 1,000 traffic officers and personnel were deployed to manage the flow and security, allowing the entire process to be handled effectively. As part of the final measures, routes leading to Raiwind Road, temporarily closed for regular traffic, are now being reopened, restoring normal flow across the city.
CTO Athar highlighted the teamwork that ensured successful management, stating that the police are committed to providing efficient traffic management for all events impacting city mobility.
