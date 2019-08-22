Traffic police take action against illegal number plates users

UrduPoint.com
Following instruction issued by CCPO Muhammad Karim Khan and Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, the traffic police staff took legal action against drivers and motorcyclists with illegal number plates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Following instruction issued by CCPO Muhammad Karim Khan and Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, the traffic police staff took legal action against drivers and motorcyclists with illegal number plates.

At different city roads teams were formed to check the illegal practice and dozens of cars and motorcycles installed with police, press, health, education and municipal corporation number plates were inspected.

Upon interrogation it was revealed that people who installed these illegal number plates had nothing to do with the inscribed organization.

The traffic police impounded dozens of such cars and motorcycles and handed over its drivers and riders to the concerned SHO for further legal action. Number plates of these vehicles were also confiscated.

The Chief Traffic Officer has directed the traffic staff to keep continue the drive till achieving the desired end where as local people have lauded the campaign and assured cooperation to the traffic staff.

