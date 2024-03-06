Open Menu

Traffic Police Takes Action Against Illegal Rickshaw Stands

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Traffic police takes action against illegal rickshaw stands

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) District Traffic Officer Muhammad Yousaf Cheema said on Wednesday that the Traffic Police had launched strict action against encroachments and illegal rickshaw stands including pushcarts on the city roads.

Talking to the media here, he said illegal rickshaw stands set up by vendors were causing accidents and disrupting traffic flow as well. To address the issue, teams were being formed in collaboration with the police and other relevant authorities to take decisive action against these encroachments, he said.

The district traffic officer also said that letters had been sent to the departments concerned to remove stalls, pushcarts, and other obstructions from the main roads and surrounding areas. Furthermore, private schools, colleges, and plaza owners had been instructed to allocate parking spaces within their premises.

Actions were being taken against those institutions that had not complied with the orders and were using roads for parking, to ensure smooth flow of traffic and make the city's roads free from encroachments, he added.

