Traffic Police Takes Action Against Illegal Rickshaw Stands
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) District Traffic Officer Muhammad Yousaf Cheema said on Wednesday that the Traffic Police had launched strict action against encroachments and illegal rickshaw stands including pushcarts on the city roads.
Talking to the media here, he said illegal rickshaw stands set up by vendors were causing accidents and disrupting traffic flow as well. To address the issue, teams were being formed in collaboration with the police and other relevant authorities to take decisive action against these encroachments, he said.
The district traffic officer also said that letters had been sent to the departments concerned to remove stalls, pushcarts, and other obstructions from the main roads and surrounding areas. Furthermore, private schools, colleges, and plaza owners had been instructed to allocate parking spaces within their premises.
Actions were being taken against those institutions that had not complied with the orders and were using roads for parking, to ensure smooth flow of traffic and make the city's roads free from encroachments, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intercollegiate singing competition held7 minutes ago
-
SIC withdraws reserved seats’ petition from PHC7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at GMC7 minutes ago
-
HESCO cracks down on electricity theft: 474 connections apprehended7 minutes ago
-
FBISE launches automated public service system to facilitate students7 minutes ago
-
Returned candidates for reserved seats in KP assembly notified7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal terms SC opinion on Presidential reference on ZAB case as historic17 minutes ago
-
Conditions of fair trial not fulfilled in Zulifkar Bhutto's trial: SC17 minutes ago
-
Students are valuable asset of the nation:27 minutes ago
-
First protectorate office open in AJK to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis37 minutes ago
-
Hashish, opium recovered; one arrested37 minutes ago
-
Senators urged strengthening of democracy in their farewell speeches37 minutes ago