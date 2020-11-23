Traffic police takes effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday said that traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday said that traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city.

Talking to media persons, after attending a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, he said the traffic police had launched a crackdown against encroachments and wrong parking stands at various places in the city, adding that they had got registered a number of cases against encroachers to maintain traffic flow.

The SSP Samo said the the district police had evolved a comprehensive traffic plan with the cooperation of other departments to take strict action against violators.

He said they had also launched awareness campaigns to create awareness among the masses about rules and laws.