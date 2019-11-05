Traffic police takes effective steps: SSP Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said that the traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to avoid mess on roads in the Sukkur city.

Talking to a delegation of local Journalist at his office, the SSP said the traffic police had launched a crackdown against encroachments and wrong parking stands at various places in the city.

The SSP said the district Police had evolved a comprehensive traffic plan with the cooperation of other departments to take strict action against violators.