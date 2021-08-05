City traffic police Thursday took out a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in line with observance of August 5, as Black Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :City traffic police Thursday took out a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in line with observance of August 5, as Black Day.

Condemning the Indian government's act, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghilzai said it wanted to change the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under the draconian law.

He said every individual in Pakistan was expressing solidarity with the innocent people of IIOJK adding it was the responsibility of the United Nations to get resolved the issue as per its resolutions.

A large number of officials, traffic wardens besides people from all walks of life participated in the rally. They chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri brethren and denounced the Indian army's acts of violence against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.