Traffic police taking action against underage drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig has ordered continuation of crackdown on underage drivers.

All CTOs and DTOs are instructed to continue operations to ensure safety of children's lives without any discrimination.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, this year, 283,153 challan tickets were issued to underage drivers. A 428 percent increase in actions taken against underage drivers this year.

Over 80,000 motorcycles were impounded during the crackdown on underage drivers this year. –

More than 53,000 parents were made to submit affidavits stating they would not allow children under 18 to drive.

Underage drivers are facing strict measures such as a 2000 rupee fine, motorcycle impounding, and requiring affidavits from parents, the spokesperson added.

Driving without a license is a crime, and do not jeopardize your children's future. Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig said that and added that we request parents, teachers, and influential members of society not to encourage underage driving. This young generation is our bright future.

The strictness is intended to safeguard their lives and provide protection. Mirza Farhan Baig added.