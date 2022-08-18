UrduPoint.com

'Traffic Police Taking Measures To Control Accidents'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022

'Traffic police taking measures to control accidents'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The city traffic police are taking steps to control accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

City Traffic Officer Mian Muhammad Akmal on Thursday said traffic police with departments concerned were conducting joint operations against wrong parking and encroachments.

He added that performance of all traffic sectors was being monitored on a daily basis.

He appealed to people to avoid setting up encroachments on road which createproblems for road users.

