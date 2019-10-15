Traffic police to educate students on road safety-related issues

(@imziishan)

The education unit of the district traffic police has launched an awareness campaign on road safety and traffic rules for students

As part of the drive, DPS Traffic Shashzia Shahid said the personnel of the education unit visited various schools and educated students besides general public on roads on traffic rules including road safety, traffic signals and zebra crossing etc.

She said those civilized nations that had made progress, had always observed traffic rules and added it was right of every citizen to be educated him or her on traffic laws.

She said the traffic officials directed the students to carefully cross the road in rush hours and stressed upon students to refrain from doing one wheeling, sitting on rooftops of vehicles and always wear helmet while riding motorcycles.

She said the purpose of this campaign was to ensure safety for masses and prevent any road mishap by educating students on traffic rules.