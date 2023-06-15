UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police To Ensure Road Discipline In City

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has urged the force personnel to discharge their duties professionally and work hard to maintain a good image of the force.

In a meeting held here at Traffic Headquarters, he asked policemen to adopt a courteous attitude with the public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and a firm attitude.

The meeting was attended by all Zonal DSPs and other police officials as well as jawans among others.

The purpose of the meeting, which was organized under the direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, was to discuss personal and departmental improvements and to provide an opportunity for the participants to present their suggestions.

Acknowledging the esteemed status of Islamabad Capital Police as a role model, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer stressed that every person entering the city looks up to them.

He commended the dedication of every officer and young official who tirelessly serve the citizens day and night, even in challenging weather conditions such as cold, heat, rain, and storms.

The Chief Traffic Officer urged them to uphold decency and manners in all situations and ensure the resolution of parking issues and the enforcement of the law.

In particular, the Chief Traffic Officer emphasized the importance of maintaining ethical conduct, highlighting how even a minor mistake could tarnish the department's reputation. Conversely, he emphasized that the good work of the officers and young officials is instrumental in raising the department's standards.

To further enhance law enforcement efforts, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer called for more effective actions against traffic law violators.

He also stressed the need for officers and young officials of Islamabad Capital Police to be present in rush-prone areas, ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing transportation difficulties for citizens.

By diligently implementing traffic laws, the department aims to send a message to visitors from other regions that there is no room for mistakes. Failure to comply with traffic laws will result in the issuance of tickets.

Additionally, Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer assured the officers and young officials that all necessary facilities would be provided to them during duty hours, recognizing the importance of supporting their work.

Islamabad Capital Police aims to strengthen its commitment to professionalism, law enforcement, and citizen service, establishing itself as a model for other law enforcement agencies in the country.

