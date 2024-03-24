Traffic Police To Impart Driving Training To Women Journalists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police and Faisalabad Women Journalist Association signed an agreement
for imparting driving training to women journalists without any fee.
Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone and President Women Journalist Association
Murwa Antar signed the agreement.
On the occasion, the CTO said that doors of his office were always open for women
journalists, adding the traffic police would impart driving training to women journalists
free of cost and issue driving licenses on 50 percent discount.
President Women Journalist Association Marwa Antar thanked the traffic police
for taking the welfare-oriented step towards the women journalist community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways intend to revive Safari Tourist Train exploring Potohar’s scenic beauty2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide low-cost, affordable living opportunities: Pirzada2 minutes ago
-
Five held with contraband12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi Festival12 minutes ago
-
Six held with 288 kites12 minutes ago
-
Five held for doing wheelie12 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-1222 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness work in 325 villages in progress22 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi22 minutes ago
-
Human Rights activist for improving physical, mental health of PWDs42 minutes ago
-
Govt district schools facing shortage of 3500 teachers1 hour ago
-
Trend of iftar parties witnesses rise in second Ashra of Ramazan1 hour ago