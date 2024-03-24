Open Menu

Traffic Police To Impart Driving Training To Women Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police and Faisalabad Women Journalist Association signed an agreement

for imparting driving training to women journalists without any fee.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone and President Women Journalist Association

Murwa Antar signed the agreement.

On the occasion, the CTO said that doors of his office were always open for women

journalists, adding the traffic police would impart driving training to women journalists

free of cost and issue driving licenses on 50 percent discount.

President Women Journalist Association Marwa Antar thanked the traffic police

for taking the welfare-oriented step towards the women journalist community.

