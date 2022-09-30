UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police To Install Dash Cams For Transparency In Driving Tests

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to conduct driving test of applicants through dash cameras so as to ensure further transparency in the process of attaining driving license

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta, ITP is providing one-window facility to people who visit office for attaining driving license.

It has been decided to install dash cameras for driving test which would ensure further transparency for issuance of digital driving licenses.

These cameras would capture the entire scenario from every direction while testing officer would also sit with the applicant giving test.

These dash cameras may be also installed within the vehicles of applicants and the decision of clearing or failure of driving test would be made through these cameras.

The education teams of ITP have been directed to educate applicants after getting driving learning permit and start special campaigns to ensure safe road environment in the city.

