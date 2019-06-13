Traffic Police to launch awareness drive for seat-belt, helmet

City Traffic Police has decided to launch an awareness campaign in the people regarding seat-belt and wearing of helmet to prevent accidents in the provincial capital

The campaign will be initiated from Peshawar Police Line, Civil Secretariat and drivers of other public sector organizations and after a period of 15 days, the violators would be issued challans.

This was announced by Chief Traffic Office (CTO), Kashif Zulfikar while addressing a press conference here at Traffic Police Lines on Thursday. SP Headquarters Fazal Ahmad Jan and DSP Headquarters Abdul Rashid Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that during 2018 about 36000 lives were lost in traffic accidents across the country and majority of them were due to not wearing helmet by motorcyclists and not fastening of seat-belts. He said that the drive is being started on the directives of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

In this connection, seminars would be organized in all universities, colleges and schools of the provincial metropolis and all MNAs and MPAs would be sent letters to obtain their cooperation.

He said that the purpose of the drive is that those coming to the city from other districts find change in the town. He said that illegal bus stands in the city have been abolished into some extent while a joint anti-encroachment operation along with district administration is also being continued. He said that the people are fully cooperating with the traffic police.

To a query, he said that for first time the people of Bara (district Khyber) have been issued driving licenses while a mobile unit would also be dispatched for issuing driving license to the people of Jamrud and Landikotal.

Similarly, he said that sub-standard gas cylinders have been removed from vehicles during operation that would continued on daily-basis.