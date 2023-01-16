UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police To Launch Campaign Against Helmetless Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The city traffic police decided to launch a vigorous campaign against helmet-less motorcyclists in the city.

A spokesperson on Monday urged motorcyclists to wear helmets while driving motorcycles which neither save the rider from head injuries but also save from pollution.

He said that challans would be conducted of helmet-less motorbike riders.

According to the Rescue-1122 report, a number of motorcyclists who didn't wear helmets suffered head injuries during accidents, he highlighted.

He stressed upon the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules to ensure smooth flow of traffic as well as to saved them from road mishaps.

