Traffic police to launch campaign to check back-lights of motorcycles from July, 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police would launch a campaign from July ,8 to check back lights and indicators of motorcycles as it would help to decrease the accidents in Federal capital, said DIG security Waqar Ahmed Chohan.

According to details, the DIG directed all the SSP traffic to start the campaign to check back lights and indicators of the motorcycles and take strict action against the violators.

It may be noted that if we examine the reason behind the accident, most of them occurred due to non working of back lights and indicators of the motorcycles.

The DIG security asked the citizen to ensure proper functioning of back light and indicators for their safety. He also appealed the parents to follow the instructions while handing over motorcycles to their children.