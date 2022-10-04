Traffic police to launch drive against under-age drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Taking notice of the increasing ratio of road accidents, the traffic police has decided to launch a vigorous drive on under-age drivers in the city.

The deputy superintendents of traffic police, incharges of all traffic sectors, inspectors and traffic wardens have been strictly directed to start crackdown against under-age and unskilled drivers and those driving motorcycles, cars, motorcycles and auto rickshaws and other transport without licenses and impose heavy fines on them.

Chief Traffic Officer Mian Muhammad Akmal said here Tuesday that vehicle of unlicensed drivers would be impounded for 72 hours and it will be released only after getting an affidavit that they would not drive the vehicle till getting driving license.

The traffic officer said that road accidents are on rise in the city due to wrong driving of juveniles and unlicensed drivers as majority of them lacks knowledge about traffic rules.