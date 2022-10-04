UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police To Launch Drive Against Under-age Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Traffic police to launch drive against under-age drivers

Taking notice of the increasing ratio of road accidents, the traffic police has decided to launch a vigorous drive on under-age drivers in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Taking notice of the increasing ratio of road accidents, the traffic police has decided to launch a vigorous drive on under-age drivers in the city.

The deputy superintendents of traffic police, incharges of all traffic sectors, inspectors and traffic wardens have been strictly directed to start crackdown against under-age and unskilled drivers and those driving motorcycles, cars, motorcycles and auto rickshaws and other transport without licenses and impose heavy fines on them.

Chief Traffic Officer Mian Muhammad Akmal said here Tuesday that vehicle of unlicensed drivers would be impounded for 72 hours and it will be released only after getting an affidavit that they would not drive the vehicle till getting driving license.

The traffic officer said that road accidents are on rise in the city due to wrong driving of juveniles and unlicensed drivers as majority of them lacks knowledge about traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Traffic All

Recent Stories

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After R ..

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After Russia Accession Referendums - ..

5 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pak ..

Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pakistani diaspora in UK

5 minutes ago
 US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 1 ..

US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 10 Hours - Transportation Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Pesco recovers Rs 200 mln from power thieves in la ..

Pesco recovers Rs 200 mln from power thieves in last decade: Senate told

5 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, reti ..

Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, retired employees

9 minutes ago
 Anti-beggary operation launched

Anti-beggary operation launched

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.