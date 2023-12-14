Open Menu

Traffic Police To Make All-out Efforts To Avoid Traffic Jams; SSP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Traffic police to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams; SSP

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said that the traffic police had been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on the city roads

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo has said that the traffic police had been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on the city roads.

Talking to a delegation at his office here Thursday, the SSP said that the Traffic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads to avoid traffic mess.

He said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jams. He said that all the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic, with special arrangements.

