Traffic Police To Streamline Traffic During Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The traffic police has made elaborate arrangements to streamline traffic volume during Muharram-ul-Haram.

More than 1,000 staff including traffic wardens and officers have been deployed on duty at different points.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, CTO Maqsood Ahmed Loone issued necessary directions to subordinates for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads and clearing Muharram procession routes.

He directed them to perform their duties in good manner as relaxation in this regard would not be tolerated.

