Traffic Police To Take Action Against Pressure Horns, Fancy Number Plates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Traffic Police to take action against pressure horns, fancy number plates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police would launch a drive against vehicles using pressure horns, fancy number plates, hooters and blue lights from Saturday.

The drive was being initiated under the court's direction, informed the spokesman to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Traffic, Karachi on Friday.

Drivers of all such vehicles have been instructed to remove pressure horns, fancy number plates, hooters and blue lights from their vehicles forthwith.

The traffic police would take stern and indiscriminate action against all such vehicles from December 10th (Saturday).

