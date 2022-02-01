Traffic Police to take action against vehicles using pressure horns, fancy number plates

The Karachi Traffic Police would soon launch a drive against vehicles using pressure horns, illegal or unregistered number plates, tinted windows and revolving lights from February 7th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police would soon launch a drive against vehicles using pressure horns, illegal or unregistered number plates, tinted windows and revolving lights from February 7th.

The drive was being initiated under the direction of Sindh High Court, informed the spokesman to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - Traffic Karachi on Tuesday.

Drivers of all such vehicles have been instructed to remove pressure horns, illegal or unregistered number plates, tinted windows and revolving lights from their vehicles within next 5 days.

City Traffic Police would take stern and indiscriminate action against all such vehicles from February 7.