Traffic Police To Take Action Against Wrong Parking

Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:41 AM

Traffic police to take action against wrong parking

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar on Tuesday said that wrong parking was a major cause for creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar on Tuesday said that wrong parking was a major cause for creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking would not be tolerated.

He said that the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and the people could be facilitated for smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

