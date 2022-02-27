UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police To Take Strict Action Against Route Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Sunday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for over charging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

He said that action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus, the SSP (Traffic) said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line (051-9261992,93 or 1915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline. He assured effective action against such violators in future and directed all Zonal DSPs to accelerate action in this regard.

