Traffic Police Unit imposes fine to 10,000 vehicles during last two weeks

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Traffic Inter-Section Unit has taken effective steps against those involved in violation of rules and issued more than 10,000 fine tickets to law breakers during last two weeks.

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Wing) has constituted Traffic Inter-Section Unit following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan in order to improve the flow of traffic in the Federal capital and provide best travelling facilities to road users.

The police spokesman said this unit consisting of 188 personnel in ten teams had been given motorcycles and vehicles equipped with modern technology.

It has been authorized to take measures for road discipline in the city and ensure prompt action against those breaching traffic laws.

During the last two weeks, this unit issued 10,000 fine tickets to those involved in violating traffic rules including use of mobile phone and not fastening seat belt during drive, one way violation, zebra crossing violation, red signal and lane violation.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that Traffic Wing was utilizing all resources to provide the best travelling facilities to the citizens.

He said that Islamabad Capital Police were being equipped with modern technology to control violations of traffic rules in the capital .

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, this unit was initially performing duties at various points of the city including Secretariat Chowk, Damane-e- Koh Chowk, Jatoi Chowk, Faisal Chowk , Khayaban Chowk, Express Chowk, Shaheen Chowk, F-8 Exchange Chowk, PRC Chowk, F- Ten Roundabout, F-10/1 Corner and G-10/3 Corner.

Moreover, the police were also taking action against illegal parking on footpaths, no parking or double parking outside the big markets and commercial centers of the city including Super Market F-6, Jinnah Super Market F-7, F-8 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz and F-11 Markaz.

An officer of Sub-Inspector rank is in-charge of major team of this unit while small teams are headed by the officer of Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Traffic Intersection Unit is actively working to improve and maintain traffic flow during rush hours in addition to handling any emergent situation.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that the Islamabad Capital Police would ensure safe road environment in the city through preventing violation of traffic rules.