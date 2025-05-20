Open Menu

Traffic Police, UoS Collaborate For Road Safety Education

Published May 20, 2025

Traffic police, UoS collaborate for road safety education

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Malik Firoz Khan Noon business school (MFKNBS) organized a CSR seminar on "Safe City Sargodha and Traffic Rules Awareness" at University of Sargodha to raise awareness about the safe city program, traffic regulations, and road safety, while also providing on-campus driving licence services for students and faculty members.

Inspector Mazhar In-Charge of Headquarters Traffic Police Sargodha highlighted the alarming number of deaths caused by road accidents. He stressed that the traffic police's mission is not just enforcement, but also the prevention of accidents and maintaining smooth traffic flow. He urged citizens to follow the traffic rules, not out of fear, but from a sense of civic responsibility.

Sub-Inspector Sajid Sandhu, In-Charge of the Education Wing Traffic Police Sargodha, emphasized the crucial role of education and awareness in promoting road safety.

He highlighted the importance of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and developing a collective sense of responsibility to become a more civilized nation.

Prof. Dr. Irfan Shehzad, Director of MFKNBS, shared his experiences of driving in Western countries. He drew comparisons to underline the need for disciplined and responsible driving behavior in Pakistan.

The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session, where students engaged with the speakers, asking insightful questions and expressing a strong interest in contributing to safer roads in their community. Additionally, a mobile licensing van was stationed on campus for two days and provided convenient access to driving license services for both students and faculty members.

