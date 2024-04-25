Traffic policeman commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A traffic police official committed suicide with his pistol in New Karachi area on Thursday.

According to police officials, Tariq son of Kamaluddin, a traffic policeman resident of New Karachi, shot himself with his licensed pistol at home and was shifted to hospital with injuries.

The policeman succumbed to his injuries and died during treatment. The deceased official was 59 years old.

Further legal formalities were underway.