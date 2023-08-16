Open Menu

Traffic Policeman Killed In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

A traffic policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near D.C Office located at Pishin district of Balochistan province, Police and TV channels reported on Wednesday

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A traffic policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near D.C Office located at Pishin district of Balochistan province, Police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire near D.

C Office, resulted in killing of a policeman on the spot. The traffic constable was identified as Abdul Ghafoor.

Police team cordoned off the area and started search for criminals. No arrest was made till the filling of this report. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Balochistan Police Traffic Pishin Criminals TV

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cond ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minoriti ..

49 seconds ago
 Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

51 seconds ago
 Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment ..

Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

2 minutes ago
 Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

3 minutes ago
 US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' ..

US says Danube attacks show Putin 'does not care' on food security

3 minutes ago
 AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for var ..

AIOU declares Spring 2023 semester results for various programmes

37 seconds ago
Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worsh ..

Sanjrani, Afridi condemn attacks on minority worship places

40 seconds ago
 Woman gives birth to quadruplet

Woman gives birth to quadruplet

41 seconds ago
 Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of ..

Urdu University is fruit of life-long struggle of Maulvi Abdul Haq: Acting VC FU ..

42 seconds ago
 Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military per ..

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

1 hour ago
 KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journa ..

KUJ to hold protest rally on Friday against journalist murder

1 hour ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control ri ..

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control rising temperature, avert floods ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan