Traffic policeman killed in firing incident

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A traffic policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near D.C Office located at Pishin district of Balochistan province, Police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire near D.

C Office, resulted in killing of a policeman on the spot. The traffic constable was identified as Abdul Ghafoor.

Police team cordoned off the area and started search for criminals. No arrest was made till the filling of this report. Investigations are underway.