Traffic pollution causes heavy smog in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Running of tens of thousands of vehicles including illegal vehicles has pushed Bahawalpur in the grip of heavy smog which has been badly affecting the health of the people.

Heavy smog continued gripping Bahawalpur on Tuesday, decreasing visibility by 50 percent. Smog has also been causing difficulties for the people who have already been affected by respiratory diseases, especially asthma. “People must wear masks and dark glasses to save them from the hazards of smog,” said a health professional Dr. Amir. He said that most of the people affected from smog were complaining of suffocation and throat itching besides itching in eyes.

It was noticed that hundreds of children below the age 10 years used to drive cars and motorcycles in Bahawalpur. It is also mentioned here that thousands of without number plate vehicles, especially motorcycles used to ply on main city roads of Bahawalpur, emitting smoke and increasing the smog level. The smog level can be decreased in Bahawalpur if the district administration takes action to stop illegal vehicles and younger drivers from bringing their vehicles on the roads.