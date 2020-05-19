UrduPoint.com
Traffic Remain Stuck, CTP Seems Helpless

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Due to Eidul Fitr shopping, traffic load on city roads particularly on Murree Road has become nuisance for the motorists as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth traffic flow on the main road of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Due to Eidul Fitr shopping, traffic load on city roads particularly on Murree Road has become nuisance for the motorists as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth traffic flow on the main road of the city.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Kohati Bazaar, Naz Cinema, Bara Market, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Dheri Hassanabad, Adiala Road, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists talking to APP, said that encroachment was the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers, which causing traffic jam in the city.

He demanded of the authorities concerned to take action against encroachers so that traffic problems could be solved. According to traffic police spokesman, traffic police were making all out efforts to maintain smooth traffic flow on the roads.

