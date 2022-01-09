Traffic remained stuck on Murree road, CTP seems helpless to maintain flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people and City Traffic Police (CTP) seemed helpless to maintain flow.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists, talking to APP, said that encroachment was the main impediment in smooth traffic flow.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be resolved.

While, the Traffic police spokesman cell was going off and no official was available over the comments on ever increasing rush on Murree road and linked arteries of the city.