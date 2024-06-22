Traffic Response Force Inaugurated
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 08:07 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil inaugurated the Traffic Response Force (TRF), here on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil inaugurated the Traffic Response Force (TRF), here on Saturday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that Faisalabad had been divided into six sectors to facilitate commuters and travelers.
He said that quick response squads were constituted and they would perform duties in different shifts to resolve traffic related problems for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on city roads. Beat areas were identified for these squads and their circle in-charges would monitor their entire activities, he added.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone and others were also present.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh decide to bowl first against India
FAC arranges family culture festival
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspends Masti Khal membership for ..
President Diplomat Business Club asks Pakistani tech businesses to join digital ..
Brick-kiln sealed for polluting environment
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station, power restored: PESCO
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles
49 citizens booked for violating Section 144
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FAC arranges family culture festival17 seconds ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspends Masti Khal membership for current session18 seconds ago
-
President Diplomat Business Club asks Pakistani tech businesses to join digital revolution1 minute ago
-
Brick-kiln sealed for polluting environment20 seconds ago
-
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab1 hour ago
-
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station, power restored: PESCO1 hour ago
-
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles1 hour ago
-
49 citizens booked for violating Section 1441 hour ago
-
Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges1 hour ago
-
Murderer of two brothers arrested2 hours ago
-
Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister2 hours ago
-
District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 2024"2 hours ago