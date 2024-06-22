Traffic Response Force inaugurated

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil inaugurated the Traffic Response Force (TRF), here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil inaugurated the Traffic Response Force (TRF), here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that Faisalabad had been divided into six sectors to facilitate commuters and travelers.

He said that quick response squads were constituted and they would perform duties in different shifts to resolve traffic related problems for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on city roads. Beat areas were identified for these squads and their circle in-charges would monitor their entire activities, he added.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone and others were also present.