Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Traffic, Road Safety Foundation calls for starting post anti encroachment works to clear roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Traffic and Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization, has called for starting the post anti encroachment works to clear the roads.

The foundation's chairman Javed Iqbal in his letter to the Deputy Commissioner on other day drew the DC's attention towards the debris which appeared scattered on all the main roads in the district.

He said the authorities should immediately start removing the debris from the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He went on to demand that the electricity and telecommunication poles should also be removed from the road centers.

Iqbal said the government should allocate funds on urgent basis for construction of roads and service roads on the land recovered from the anti encroachment exercise in order to stop the squatters from occupying the clear land again.

He proposed that the district administration should set up a complaint cell so that the people could help point out which areas remained under encroachment and to prevent from the cleared areas from being occupied again.

Iqbal said the authorities would also have to devise an effective parking plan to prevent the traffic jams.

