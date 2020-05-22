Traffic rules awareness drive launched in Bahawalpur

Punjab Highway Police have launched a campaign to raise awareness among the people and drivers about traffic rules

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Police have launched a campaign to raise awareness among the people and drivers about traffic rules.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the campaign has been launched on the direction of Superintendant Police, Punjab Highway Police Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Sharif.

Incharge, Mobile education Unit Team of the highway police distributed pamphlets among people on roads and delivered lectures to raise awareness about importance of traffic rules. The drivers were urged to avoid using mobile phone during driving. Transporters werealso asked to avoid overloading on their vehicles.