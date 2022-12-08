UrduPoint.com

Traffic Rules Awareness Lectures For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Traffic rules awareness lectures for students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Traffic Police arranged lectures at various schools and colleges on Thursday to create awareness among students.

In-charge Traffic Police education Unit Sajid Mehmood delivered lectures on the traffic rules at local schools and colleges and presented demonstrations on how cross the main roads.

He said that traffic accidents occur due to lack of traffic rules awareness. Over-speeding, use of cell-phone while driving, non-use of helmet, under-age drivers and one wheeling were few reasons behind the road accidents on the main roads and highways.

Teachers and students appreciated the traffic police awareness exercise for students and vowed to follow the traffic rules.

