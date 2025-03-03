Open Menu

Traffic Rules Awareness To Avoid Road Mishaps Stressed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Traffic rules awareness to avoid road mishaps stressed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Shah stressed the need for increased public awareness of traffic rules, stating that most road accidents occurred due to driver negligence.

Speaking to APP here on Monday, he said that the Primary cause of road accidents was a lack of awareness about traffic regulations. In 2024, Sargodha district recorded 213 traffic accidents, with 133 cases attributed to heavy vehicle drivers’ negligence and non-compliance with traffic laws. Tragically, 88 citizens lost their lives in road crashes last year.

He noted that globally, approximately 1.

3 million people die in road accidents each year.

Mazhar Shah reaffirmed his commitment to raising public awareness about traffic laws to reduce road crashes. He pointed out that over speeding remains a leading cause of fatal accidents and called for implementation of widespread awareness programs.

He urged authorities to conduct training workshops across various sectors, adding that such initiatives were crucial in educating drivers, particularly those operating heavy vehicles and public transport. He stressed that these awareness workshops should continue throughout 2025 to enhance road safety and prevent accidents.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

11 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of h ..

Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

11 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar

12 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Aj ..

Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan