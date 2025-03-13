Open Menu

Traffic Rules Awareness Vital To Avoid Road Mishaps

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Shah has stressed the urgent need to raise public awareness about traffic rules, highlighting that most road accidents stem from driver negligence.

Speaking to APP on Thursday, he identified a lack of understanding of traffic regulations as the Primary cause of road crashes.

In 2024, Sargodha district recorded 213 traffic accidents, with 133 incidents linked to heavy vehicle drivers' negligence and non-compliance with traffic laws. Tragically, 88 citizens lost their lives in these accidents last year.

Mazhar Shah underscored the global scale of the issue, noting that approximately 1.

3 million people die in road accidents each year. He reiterated his commitment to reducing road crashes by promoting public awareness of traffic laws.

He pointed out that speeding remains a leading cause of fatal accidents and urged authorities to implement widespread awareness programs. Shah called for training workshops across various sectors, stressing the importance of educating drivers, particularly those operating heavy vehicles and public transport. He emphasized that these initiatives should continue throughout 2025 to strengthen road safety and prevent further tragedies.

