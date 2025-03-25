Traffic Rules Awareness Walk Held
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A traffic awareness walk was organized to educate citizens about traffic laws and prevent road accidents,here on Tuesday.
The event held under the supervision of the Traffic Police on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz.
According to a spokesperson,various segments of society,including the District Bar Association, civil society members, students, and other concerned citizens participated.
The awareness walk led by SP Investigation,Akram Khan Niazi was started from the DPO office and culminated at Children park.
Participants carried banners and placards displaying messages about road safety and the importance of following traffic rules.
During the walk,members of the legal community emphasized that adherence to traffic laws was a shared responsibility crucial for societal well-being.
Civil society representatives called for strict action against unfit vehicles,such as poorly maintained auto-rickshaws,while citizens highlighted underage driving and speeding as major causes of road accidents.
They urged parents to act responsibly and prevent minors from driving.
Speaking on the occasion,DTO Ahmed Khan stated that the Primary objective of the walk was to raise awareness about traffic regulations and encourage responsible behavior among transporters,drivers and the general public.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz reaffirmed that following traffic laws was essential for public safety."Traffic rules are designed to protect lives.Every citizen must comply with them to ensure a safer road environment,"he said.
