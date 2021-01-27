Traffic rules compliance necessary amid rising automobiles on motorway: SSP Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashiq Hussain Chohan Wednesday said traffic laws compliance has become imperative to safe maximum precious lives amid increasing number of vehicles on the motorway.

Addressing a road safety seminar organized by NHMP public education and awareness team Sector M-2 North at Islamic International University, he said traffic laws should be fully complied with as the motorway was different from normal roads and was a high speed road, so there was less room for avoiding any serious mishap due to complacency of the driver on the motorway.

The chief guest of the seminar was Sector Commander M-2 North SSP Ashiq Hussain Chauhan.

There were no obstacles on the motorway that could cause the driver to fall asleep and increased the chances of an accident, so it should be made sure that the driver was fully active and awake before embarking on the journey.

He should rest for a while after every two hours. The Motorway Police was making every effort to create road safety awareness among the people so that the number of road accidents could be reduced.

He further said that because the Islamic International University's transport wing consisted of more than 90 buses and had a daily basis traveling to far flung destinations with hundreds of students traveling at the responsibility of the drivers. "This has increased the responsibility of the driver to strictly follow road safety rules for a safe and secure journey." At the end of the seminar, Vice President, Islamic International University, Nabi Bakhsh Jamali appreciated the efforts of the NHMP and assured that they would abide by the information imparted on the traffic rules. "We will continue to advise and in the future we will continue to work with the Motorway Police in our organization to conduct similar programs in which road safety awareness is provided." Inspector Imran Shah of Motorway Police gave a detailed road safety presentation to the participants of the seminar.

The seminar was attended by a large number of drivers, concerned persons of the transport section of the university and motorway police officers.

Souvenirs were presented to the special guest at the end of the seminar.