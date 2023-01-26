Traffic rules to be made part of education curriculum

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Curriculum Saeed Ahmed Khan said that traffic rules would be made a part of the education curriculum.

Saeed Ahmad Khan discussed the initiative in a meeting with SSP Traffic Bahram Khan Mandukhel held here, the other day.

It was agreed in the meeting that a chapter on traffic rules will be included in the school curriculum. Bahram Khan appreciated the step.