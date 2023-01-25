Traffic rules to make part of education curriculum

Director Curriculum Saeed Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Traffic rules would be made a part of the education curriculum to make children aware of traffic rules which would help ensure the implementation of traffic law

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Curriculum Saeed Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Traffic rules would be made a part of the education curriculum to make children aware of traffic rules which would help ensure the implementation of traffic law.

This was said by the Director of Curriculum Saeed Ahmad Khan in a meeting with SSP Traffic Bahram Khan Mandukhel.

It was agreed in the meeting that an article on traffic rules awareness for children will be included in the school curriculum.

SSP Traffic Bahram Khan appreciated the important step taken by the Institute of Curriculum.