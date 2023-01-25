UrduPoint.com

Traffic Rules To Make Part Of Education Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Traffic rules to make part of education curriculum

Director Curriculum Saeed Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Traffic rules would be made a part of the education curriculum to make children aware of traffic rules which would help ensure the implementation of traffic law

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Curriculum Saeed Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Traffic rules would be made a part of the education curriculum to make children aware of traffic rules which would help ensure the implementation of traffic law.

This was said by the Director of Curriculum Saeed Ahmad Khan in a meeting with SSP Traffic Bahram Khan Mandukhel.

It was agreed in the meeting that an article on traffic rules awareness for children will be included in the school curriculum.

SSP Traffic Bahram Khan appreciated the important step taken by the Institute of Curriculum.

Related Topics

Education Traffic

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

16 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

6 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

16 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road mishap in Fais ..

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on S ..

US House Oversight Panel Requests Information on Sale of Hunter Biden Artwork - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.