Traffic Rush Irks Motorists On Murree Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Traffic rush irks motorists on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become a nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city including Murree road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists talking to APP, said that encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action is taken against the encroachers adding that it leads to traffic jam.

He demanded the concerned authorities take action so that traffic problems could be solved. According to traffic police spokesman, traffic police is making all-out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads. irk

