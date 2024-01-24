Traffic Scouts Programme launched for schools, colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) In an effort to address traffic issues around busy and vital roadways, the Lahore Traffic Police have initiated the Traffic Scouts Programme for schools and colleges.

In the initial phase, school guards and helpers were briefed on basic traffic rules, and over 100 educational institutions met with circle officers from the Lahore Traffic Police to discuss administrative matters.

According to a spokesperson for the department, guards and helpers were equipped with traffic violators' pamphlets and badges.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar emphasised that the Traffic Scouts Programme scope would be expanded further.

Starting from February 1, students would be included in the programme, where traffic scouts would educate friends and family members about traffic laws. The programme aims to enhance the organizational traffic system with traffic scouts receiving commendations and extra marks in exams.

She added that initiative is expected to foster a law-abiding society, and public collaboration is deemed crucial for resolving traffic issues and maintaining organized traffic. Traffic scouts will assist during school hours and break times, ensuring smooth traffic flow, eliminating roadside parking, and reducing double parking outside schools, she concluded.