Traffic, Security Arrangements Around Cattle Market In Sohrab Goth

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

As many as 411 cops and traffic warden were deployed for security of Asia's largest cattle market in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 411 cops and traffic warden were deployed for security of Asia's largest cattle market in Sohrab Goth.

District Malir police and Traffic police have made special arrangements to maintain smooth flow of traffic at Sohrab Ghot, "Gayee Mandi", said a spokesman to police on Monday.

The police have requested the masses to avoid illegal parking and follow the traffic rules.

An additional force comprising around 114 traffic wardens have been deployed to regulate the traffic at different points in rush hours around the cattle market said SSP traffic Malir Naseem Ara Panhwar.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said that adequate Secretary arrangements have been made for traders and buyers inside the facility while same are being ensured outside with the help of Pakistan Rangers Sindh while six lady searchers and 12 police mobiles and 20 motorcycles are deployed for outer cordon security of cattle mandi.

