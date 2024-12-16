Traffic seminar organized in Marakiwal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A traffic seminar was organized in Marakiwal on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq.

According to a spokesperson for Sialkot Traffic Police, a traffic seminar was organized in Marakiwal under the Punjab Rural Support Program for the vocational training of drivers, in which Dr. Syed Shafqat Rasool, in-charge of the Traffic education Wing, delivered a lecture on road safety and traffic awareness.

He emphasized on road crossing, lane line compliance and careful driving especially in fog regarding road safety.

Drivers were told that their slightest negligence can cause a major accident on the road. Therefore, by adopting the principles of road safety, drive in such a way that they are safe and at the same time other people walking on the road are also safe. Violation of one-way traffic leads to fatal accidents, he added.

The people present at the seminar were asked to keep a close eye on their children regarding one-wheeling as it is a deadly sport.