UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Snarls A Routine On City Thoroughfares

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Traffic snarls a routine on city thoroughfares

Gridlock at almost all the important thoroughfares in the provincial capital has become a routine matter in peak hours causing inconvenience to motorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Gridlock at almost all the important thoroughfares in the provincial capital has become a routine matter in peak hours causing inconvenience to motorists.

The situation remains even more distressing on smaller arteries and streets of residential areas when motorists try to avoid the gridlock at main roads.

During rush hours, it has been observed the traffic wardens remain absent from many roads, intersections and major signals, leaving the motorists high and dry.

The traffic outside the educational institutes gets stuck, especially at Wahdat Road, Walton Road, New Campus, Johar Town, Mian plaza, Shaadiwal Chowk and other important intersections where long queues of vehicles, including ambulances carrying patients, could be seen stranded in rush.

In the last couple of years, the city has experienced an unprecedented rise in vehicular traffic. Despite having a network of well-constructed roads, overheads and underpasses, the traffic flow is unruly, often resulting in chaotic logjams due to traffic mismanagement by the traffic police.

It was observed that considering the rapidly increasing number of vehicles and protests on 'The Mall' every other day if remedial measures were not taken by the traffic authorities the problem could potentially become unmanageable in near future.

The experts suggested that durable solution lies in effective and efficient designing and implementing of a modern traffic management system and not in further widening roads.

Also, the cat eyes which were fixed to discourage over-speeding have also become one of the reasons for accidents and traffic jams due to their illogical installation right in the middle and all along the length of busiest roads.

The traffic officials have launched a number of campaigns to implement the traffic rules and laws and take action against traffic violations such as wrong U-turns, wrong parking, encroachments etc but the haggling between public and enforcers also cause traffic jams.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic Police (CTP) officials claimed comprehensive measures to maintain traffic flow on roads besides launching of various awareness campaigns to educate people about road safety methods.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

US stocks edge up from records on strong housing d ..

1 minute ago

Chairman CPEC Authority calls on Chief Minister Pu ..

1 minute ago

PAC to examine audit report of Utility Store Corpo ..

1 minute ago

Dutch tech firm caught in US-China row

1 minute ago

Russia Refutes Germany's Claims of Moscow's Unsati ..

8 minutes ago

LPG distributors call strike off, shops reopened

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.