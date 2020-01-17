Traffic snarls a routine on city thoroughfares

Gridlock at almost all the important thoroughfares in the provincial capital has become a routine matter in peak hours causing inconvenience to motorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Gridlock at almost all the important thoroughfares in the provincial capital has become a routine matter in peak hours causing inconvenience to motorists.

The situation remains even more distressing on smaller arteries and streets of residential areas when motorists try to avoid the gridlock at main roads.

During rush hours, it has been observed the traffic wardens remain absent from many roads, intersections and major signals, leaving the motorists high and dry.

The traffic outside the educational institutes gets stuck, especially at Wahdat Road, Walton Road, New Campus, Johar Town, Mian plaza, Shaadiwal Chowk and other important intersections where long queues of vehicles, including ambulances carrying patients, could be seen stranded in rush.

In the last couple of years, the city has experienced an unprecedented rise in vehicular traffic. Despite having a network of well-constructed roads, overheads and underpasses, the traffic flow is unruly, often resulting in chaotic logjams due to traffic mismanagement by the traffic police.

It was observed that considering the rapidly increasing number of vehicles and protests on 'The Mall' every other day if remedial measures were not taken by the traffic authorities the problem could potentially become unmanageable in near future.

The experts suggested that durable solution lies in effective and efficient designing and implementing of a modern traffic management system and not in further widening roads.

Also, the cat eyes which were fixed to discourage over-speeding have also become one of the reasons for accidents and traffic jams due to their illogical installation right in the middle and all along the length of busiest roads.

The traffic officials have launched a number of campaigns to implement the traffic rules and laws and take action against traffic violations such as wrong U-turns, wrong parking, encroachments etc but the haggling between public and enforcers also cause traffic jams.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic Police (CTP) officials claimed comprehensive measures to maintain traffic flow on roads besides launching of various awareness campaigns to educate people about road safety methods.