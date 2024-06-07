Open Menu

Traffic Staff Deployed At Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Traffic staff deployed at cattle markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Traffic police have deployed staff at cattle markets to manage traffic for 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha.

The traffic police helpline 1915 is active and citizens can avail this facility to know the traffic situation in city and around cattle markets.

CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone on Friday said that comprehensive arrangements had been made at cattle markets to ensure hassle-free traffic.

He appealed to citizens to park their vehicles in reserve areas only and cooperate with traffic police.

