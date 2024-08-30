Open Menu

Traffic Staff Directed To Facilitate Citizens At Counters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Ferhan Aslam said that separate driving test centers and women counters at Khidmat as well as facilitation centers have been established to facilitate women.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he directed subordinate officers and staff to treat citizens with respect at Khidmat Markaz and Traffic Facilitation Centers.

People approaching for driving licences should be facilitated during photo and data entry process at the counters, he directed them and warned that negligence and carelessness would not be tolerated.

He said that uninterrupted traffic flow on roads was the first priority.

The CTO said that Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig was holding surprise inspections at traffic centers and issued necessary directions to DSP traffic headquarters Khalid Aleem and Incharge Facilitation Centers in this regard.

