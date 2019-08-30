Traffic stands still as people rally to support Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) Traffic on motorway and in the city remained suspended as mark of respect as the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reverberated the atmosphere and countless people assembled at a vast high school ground to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) here Friday.

The enthusiasm of the people was exemplary at the main ceremony organized by the district administration at model high school ground where Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and the people stood in respect of the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK.

Punjab Assembly legislators Ali Abbas Shah, Shahida Ahmad Hayat, PTI leaders Imran Pervaiz Dhool and Tahir Khagga besides deputy commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry, DPO Omar Saeed Malik and people from different walks of life also attended the ceremony.

City traffic remained suspended for five minutes while traffic on Multan-Lahore highway and motorway stopped for three minutes.

The participants were holding Pakistani and AJK flags with banners inscribed with messages like 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan', 'Struggle to continue till liberation of Kashmir', amid slogans of 'Pakistan Zinda Baad'.

Such ceremonies was also organized at tahsil headquarters including Mianchannu, Kabirwala and Jahanian while scores of rallies were taken out in different parts of the city to express solidarity with the people IOJ&K.