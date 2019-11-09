Traffic studs creating problems for motorists

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Motorists and patients are facing inconvenience owing to studs installed to check speed of vehicles at different city roads.

Commonly known as reflectors, the studs are creating issues for vehicles besides making speed slow at different main arteries in the city.

Rida Fatima, a student, complained that she used her car to reach university and faced a lot of trouble in morning and at noon due to traffic mess created by these studs.

Ijaz Khan, a motorcyclist, said motorcycles switched off while crossing the studs which might put one's life at risk as traffic from rear side could hit one.

Amjad, a traffic warden performing duty at Chungi No 9 intersection, said that he has witnessed overloaded rickshaws stopped at these reflectors due to slowing down of speed.

When contacted, XEN Highways, Ghulam Nabi confirmed that these studs were creating problems for motorists and patients alike.

Actually,these reflectors were installed near schools or prominent places on roads to check traffic speed, he said and added that eye-cats could be a possible substitute to avoid problems faced by motorists.

The XEN said these were installed at interconnected roads, adding that an underpass was another solution from Chungi No 9 to Khayyam Cinema Road to tackle growing traffic.

To a question, he replied that speed humpers could replace studs, but these were not visible at night unlike reflectors.

To another question, Ghulam Nabi said the MDA installed studs at Chungi No 9 which were higher causing trouble for traffic, adding that length of a normal stud was 8 inhes with widith 4 inches besides thickness 2 inches.