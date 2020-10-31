UrduPoint.com
Traffic System In Abbottabad To Improve Soon: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah on Saturday said construction of the main Manshera road is in progress with rapid pace which whould improve traffic system of the city Replying to questions of people in a live radio Open Kutchery program, he said the new road would end traffic congestion in the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic

Under a uniform policy, he said, they were conducting COVID-19 tests in all private and public sector schools, to check the pandemic.

He added that they also conducted surprise visits of markets to tackle artificial price hike besides establishing Sasta Bazars.

Replying to a question about the doctor's strike in Ayub Teaching Hospital and revenue department officials, the deputy commissioner said they were trying to resolve issues and end strike as soon as possible.

Encroachment is a major issue of Abbottabad city and they were taking measures to clear four roads of Abbottabad from encroachers, he said.

In the Open Kutchery masses asked questions about prices hike, health, education, traffic issues, construction of Mansehra road and Coronavirus issue in educational institutions.

Mughees Sanaullah said on the directives of the provincial government they have established Sasta Bazaar in Abbottabad where essential commodities and food items were available at less price than open market.

District administration with the cooperation of the education department has established first model Montessori class in government Primary school Abbottabad which would be expended to other areas as well, the DC said.

