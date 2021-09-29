UrduPoint.com

Traffic System In Karachi To Be Modernized : Administrator Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Traffic system in Karachi to be modernized : Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the traffic system in the city will be improved and modernized to overcome the traffic problems.

"The problem can be largely overcome if everyone obeys the traffic rules," the Administrator said this while inaugurating a new bus stop at Do Talwaar Roundabout in Clifton.

DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, SSP South Zubair Nazir Sheikh, SSP Traffic and other officers were also present.

DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara while briefing the Administrator Karachi said that traffic updates and other information are given through surface-mound devises.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab lauded him for putting up modern devices at the new bus stop in Clifton and other measures taken by the traffic police, saying it would help the citizens.

He said that bus stops in other major cities of the world have been equipped with the latest technology. "Karachi is also one of the major cities in the world and there is a need to modernize the traffic system," he added.

He said that the provision of such bus stops and facilities would help in improving the public transport infrastructure in the city.

The Administrator said that Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will extend all possible cooperation in this regard "as our aim is to provide maximum facilities to the citizens."He said that the people are working together with the institutions for betterment of the city.

